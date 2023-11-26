First look at Symbio's resort-style enclosure for 10 little penguins

A flock of North Sydney beauties are preparing to ditch Mosman for the lush surrounds of Helensburgh, as Symbio puts the finishing touches on its resort-style accommodation.
Opening in time for Christmas, the exclusive retreat will only be available for a group of little penguins who will be immigrating from Taronga Zoo Sydney and Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.
It's the first time Symbio Wildlife Park has had an oceanic species, according to zookeeper manager Julie Mendezona.
"We're pretty excited because it is actually our first opportunity to be able to raise awareness for ocean conservation," she said.
"The little penguins are hopefully going to be popular with everyone visiting and hopefully we'll be able to get everybody in on that conservation side," she said.
The group includes four males and six females aged between two years old to 12-years-old.
Little penguins are the smallest penguin species and live only in the southern hemisphere including a small colony that breeds in an island off Port Kembla.
The resort-style enclosure includes a pool, sand bank and inside shed with a viewing window.
Ms Mendezona said when building a new habitat for a species it's important to go above and beyond as they'll be living there for a long time.
Construction of the enclosure began in March 2023 with the assistance of the NSW Government's Tourism Product Development Fund. The $150,000 funding covered a small portion of the costs.
The wildlife park is working to ensure the penguins arrive before the moulting season in February which Ms Mendezona said is a stressful and vulnerable time for them.
"They need their feathers to help them thermoregulate their body temperature while they're in the water and they're hunting and fishing," she said.
"It's called a catastrophic moult where all of their feathers need to come out generally all at the same time."
Symbio estimates the penguins will arrive in a couple of weeks, with plenty of time to waddle around their new home before the moulting season.
The new enclosure needs to be inspected and approved by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) before the little penguins can be welcomed
