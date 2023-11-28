Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Renewable energy the 'quick and easy' solution to emissions control, says councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 28 2023 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More electric vehicle charging stations will need to be built into residential apartment complexes and Wollongong City Council car parks, said Greens Cr Mithra Cox.
More electric vehicle charging stations will need to be built into residential apartment complexes and Wollongong City Council car parks, said Greens Cr Mithra Cox.

Renewable energy sources like wind farms were "the quickest and easiest ways" to reduce emissions linked to electricity use, Cr Mithra Cox said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.