Renewable energy the 'quick and easy' solution to emissions control, says councillor

Renewable energy sources like wind farms were "the quickest and easiest ways" to reduce emissions linked to electricity use, Cr Mithra Cox said.
The Greens councillor was speaking on the decision to adopt a plan for the city to address the issue of climate change through to the end of the decade.
The Climate Change Mitigation Plan 2023-30 followed on from the 2020-22 plan and sets a target of zero emissions for council operations by 2030 and net zero emissions for the city by 2050.
Cr Cox said those targets were dependent on the decarbonisation of the electricity grid.
"It's the quickest and easiest way to make fast reductions but this is dependent on state and federal targets being met to reduce emissions from electricity," Cr Cox said.
"Then that is largely dependent on large-scale renewable being built for which there is a proposal for an offshore wind zone here in Wollongong. I'm really proud of the position and leadership council has shown in supporting that and I hope we're able to continue to advocate for that because without those sort of projects happening we've got no chance of meeting the big reductions in electricity decarbonisation."
Cr Cox also spoke of the problems around transportation emissions and, as the move to electric vehicles continued, that more charging options needed to be included in both residential spaces and council car parks.
"It's not going to be enough to have one or two in car parks, especially in multi-unit apartments where parking might be underground," she said.
"It's really, really important that the electricity infrastructure is put in at the time those apartments are being built and that they are delivered to every single parking space, otherwise those car parks will be there for 100 years and won't have the infrastructure in place.
"Similarly our own parking stations, as we upgrade them, will need an electricity connection to every parking space."
Cr Cameron Walters wanted to see government funding for the various Illawarra groups focusing on the move to clean energy.
"We see the influence of community groups like Electrify 2515 have," Cr Walters said.
"I'm hoping that we see investments from the state governments especially in these groups to help see their initiatives taken off the ground."
Cr David Brown felt the climate change plan showed the council was "headed in the right direction" but cautioned on the need to ensure that residents, industry and other groups are along for the ride.
"This is clearly an area that's gaining momentum for our community and all communities and governments need to look at," Cr Brown said.
"I think we are doing our bit in this space. Let's keep our eye on the ball and make sure we can continue to do so and make sure that our community and all the players the government and industry that they stay on board with us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.