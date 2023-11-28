Flood rescues from car, home as South Coast 'smashed' by weather system

Two flood rescues have been conducted overnight as the South Coast continues to get "smashed" by a low pressure weather system.
SES volunteers rescued two people from a car trapped in floodwaters south of Nowra overnight, and crews are at a separate flood rescue at a home in St Georges Basin.
"The house is being inundated by flood waters," a SES spokeswoman said.
"The South Coast is getting smashed. St Georges Basin has seem significant flash flooding in the early hours of this morning [Wednesday]."
Significant rainfall has been recorded in the 24 hours to 6.30am today (Wednesday), including:
Lake Conjola is sitting at 1.6 metres and crews are closely monitoring low-lying flooding.
Overnight, SES crews received more than 140 emergency calls for help across the South Coast.
Numerous weather warnings are in place from Illawarra south to the border for heavy, locally intense rain and damaging winds.
Gale force wind warnings are in place for the Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coastlines.
Today (Wednesday) heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding is currently affecting northern parts of the South Coast and Illawarra, and is expected to spread to southern parts of the South Coast this morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of 60 to 120mm are likely, with isolated intense falls of up to 160mm possible. 24-hourly totals of 100 to 150mm are likely.
Rainfall is in excess of 250mm is possible in areas, particularly for parts of the South Coast south of Moruya.
Damaging winds up to 70km/h, with peak gusts of 90km/h are possible on the coast near Moruya Heads from late this morning.
The SES is urging people not to drive through flood waters.
"You really do not know what's under that water, even though it's a road you may have crossed earlier in the day," SES Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said.
Flood watch alerts are current for parts of the Illawarra, South Coast rivers, inland Central West rivers and South West rivers.
"The weather system is expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from Wednesday," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
All NSW catchments likely to be affected include:
