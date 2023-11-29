DOUGHNUT HEIST: van carrying 10,000 Krispy Kremes stolen

A KRISPY Kreme van carrying 10,000 doughnuts to Newcastle was stolen in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
According to police the delivery van was making a stop at a service station in Carlingford NSW at 3.30am on November 29 when a female took the opportunity to jump into the driver's seat and abscond with the vehicle and all of its contents.
The 10,000 doughnuts were en route to stores across Newcastle, including the Charlestown storefront.
Police are now hunting a white van with the number plates DG94MY.
"Our Krispy Kreme team is working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts," Lenny Reddy, head of supply chain at Krispy Kreme said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience, and we are thankful for the NSW Police's swift response."
Police are urging anyone with information on the van's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. CCTV is expected to be released later in the day.
