Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Lost fisherman identified as former Illawarra man Matthew Balange

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 9:20pm
Matthew Balange as he appeared in posts to social media.
A man missing and feared dead following a solo deep sea fishing expedition off the Sunshine Coast has been identified as former Illawarra man Matthew Balange.

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

