Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Mates rally around Adrian after sudden death of 'beautiful' young wife

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 30 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridget Munro with her husband Adrian Arciuli and their daughters Gracie, 3, and Margot, seven months. Picture supplied
Bridget Munro with her husband Adrian Arciuli and their daughters Gracie, 3, and Margot, seven months. Picture supplied

It's often heard after someone dies that they "lit up a room", but those who knew and loved Bridget Munro say this truly is a reflection of the kind of person she was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.