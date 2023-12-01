Grand Pacific Walk path and cycle barriers headed for Austinmer

The next stage of the 70km Grand Pacific Walk is headed for Austinmer, with a program of works set to install a 2.5m wide shared path along a section of the coast to provide safer transport for cyclists and pedestrians.
The proposed work includes barriers along a section of Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Little Austinmer beach, as well as a 10km/h shared zone with speed humps.
Nine parking spaces would be lost at the busy Austinmer beach, where parking is already over-full on summer weekends, but two new ones would be created nearby.
Wollongong City Council has opened the plans up for public consultation until December 14.
Fences and safety barriers would be installed on the eastern side of Lawrence Hargrave Drive along Little Austinmer beach, potentially blocking access for pedestrians and dog walkers.
The council's media release stated that pedestrian access to Little Austinmer Beach would be maintained here but project maps show fences and barriers the length of that stretch.
The council was unable to clarify how this would work on Friday.
A 10km/h shared zone for cars and pedestrians would be implemented on Little Austinmer Lane, with four speed humps installed.
Austinmer mum Erin Harvey, out walking with her baby on Friday afternoon, said the shared path was a good move for cyclists' safety.
"I think it makes sense in terms of bikes - there's a lot of bikes on this road that come up and down and it can be dangerous for the bikes, anxious for the cars," she said.
"For both parties it would probably make sense."
Ms Harvey, 34, had some concerns about how long the construction would be noisy, and hoped the Little Austinmer beach access wouldn't be lost for pedestrians.
"There is a little access down there which we use a fair bit, which is nice to use.
"I suppose like if it's possible to leave any sort of gaps where there might be like at least one access way down to the beach, that would be nice."
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the Grand Pacific Walk project would make it safer and easier for people of all abilities to walk and ride along the coastline.
"One of the challenges we face with constructing the Grand Pacific Walk is working within such a constrained environment. At many points along the path, we're working on the cliff edge and there is not a whole lot of space," he said.
"As part of this proposed plan we need to manoeuvre around existing structures such as power poles and trees. The path may need to widen in some areas to accommodate this."
The work would be divided into seven sections, and is funded with $1.5 million from the NSW Government's Get Active NSW program.
The council's website says a new table setting will be installed on the headland near Toxteth Ave, but it was not included on project maps to show whether it would affect the giant chair which has sat on that headland for decades.
And a new viewing platform would be installed next to the path at the underused Slade Park on Kennedys Hill.
People can visit the "Our Wollongong" page on the council's website to give feedback.
