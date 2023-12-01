Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Conjola residents furious over 'avoidable' floods

By Damian McGill
December 1 2023 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anger and frustration in people's voices is clear and strong when you talk to them about Conjola's lake entrance not being opened quickly enough when flooding looms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.