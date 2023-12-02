Check out the strength and exertion as top CrossFit athletes hit Wollongong

Some of the nation's fittest CrossFit athletes have descended on the Illawarra for the 2023 Down Under Championship.
Australia's premier CrossFit event has been on at WIN Entertainment Centre this week, with athletes hitting the beaches and Flagstaff Hill on Friday.
The three-day competition - which will also be held indoors at the entertainment centre - will conclude on Sunday.
CrossFit is a high-intensity program that combines gymnastics, Olympic-style weightlifting and general fitness.
The annual championship is set to attract more than 300 participants, are being put through a series of gruelling workouts.
Click through our gallery of the first day of the competition.
Last year's major individual men's and women's winners, are Maddie Sturt and Jay Crouch taking part in the event.
The Down Under Championship isn't a CrossFit invitational or qualifier event, but it is a CrossFit licensed event. There will be prize money on offer and the competition caters for all divisions and age groups.
The championship's media director John Bric said the event would attract the "cream of the crop".
"In terms of Australian talent, this is pretty much the best we've got, although obviously there's been a few injuries and for others it didn't quite fit their schedule," he said.
"But it's definitely an elite level with some of the world's best athletes competing this weekend."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.