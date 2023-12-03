10-year battle to build Rose Valley abattoir continues

Plans for a small-scale abattoir just north of Gerringong that previously sparked controversy are back on the table.
Gerhard Baden runs the Schottlanders Wagyu Farm at the end of Rose Valley Road, in the suburb of Rose Valley.
There are now at least 520 head of beef cattle across two farms, around 120 of which are sent to Picton for slaughter annually - usually just two or three a week.
That meant the cattle had to travel more than 90 kilometres to Picton and then the carcasses were returned to Rose Valley via refrigerated trucks.
It is this movement of cattle that has seen Mr Baden lodge a development application with Kiama Municipal Council for an on-site abattoir that would only be used for cattle reared on his property.
"Given the low volume of animals sent to slaughter each year from the property, it is not cost-effective to continue to transport animals over such long distances and then have the carcasses transported back in refrigerated trucks," said the statement of environmental effects lodged as part of the application.
It's not the first time the proposal for the abattoir has been to Kiama council - the first one was lodged a decade ago in 2013.
That initial application was withdrawn after the council said it was a prohibited development on the site.
In 2014 a planning proposal was lodged to amend the council's Local Environment Plan (LEP) to allow an abattoir on the site - and a 60-seat revolving restaurant.
In 2017 the LEP was changed to allow the abattoir, though there was community objections.
"If this planning proposal is allowed, we are alarmed this would set a serious and dangerous legal precedent that could allow more abattoirs or any other totally unsuitable development (throughout the municipality)," said the Badens' neighbour Debra Sandy in 2016.
In 2019 the council approved the abattoir, which was challenged in court by an opponent on the grounds that it should have been treated as a designated development - meaning it was a high-impact development or close to environmental sensitive areas.
The case was settled a condition of settlement was that the development consent be surrendered.
This latest development application is for a designated development, will be located within an existing hay shed on the property with proposed alterations and additions, and no longer includes irrigation of wastewater to land.
"The design of the proposed development has been adapted to avoid biophysical, social and economic impacts where possible and minimise impacts that cannot be avoided," the statement of environmental effects said.
"This has included refining the design to be more distant from neighbouring landholders, to be integrated with an existing shed, to treat and store waste prior to off-site disposal, instead of irrigating the wastewater."
