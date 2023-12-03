Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Inspector reflects on 'miracle' rescue of missing South Coast spearfisherman

December 3 2023 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers scan the water around Lennards Island during the search in June 2023. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers scan the water around Lennards Island during the search in June 2023. Picture supplied

During his 14-plus years of volunteering and working for Marine Rescue NSW Monaro Zone, duty operations manager Glenn Sullivan has never experienced an outcome like he did on a weekend in mid-June this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.