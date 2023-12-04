Illawarra rising star Saxon King crowned Surfer Groms champion

Austinmer's Saxon King has thrown their hand up as a name to remember after being crowned a champion at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series.
The final event of the NSW-based series - and penultimate event of the nation-wide series - was held in Cronulla over the weekend, with King emerging victorious in the under-eights mixed category.
The Illawarra rising star claimed the win from Cronulla local Parker Keane.
It was also a great weekend for Ulladulla pair Jett Bradley and Everlyn Morgan, who were crowned champions in the U/14s boys and U/12s girls classes.
More than 70 grommets aged between five and 13 years took part in the two-day competition at North Cronulla Beach. The 10-event series viewed as a major stepping stone in the development of young Australian surfers.
The last national round will be held on the Sunshine Coast this weekend, before the national final is held in Casuarina later this month.
Results
U/8s Mixed
First: Saxon King (Austinmer), Second: Parker Keane (Cronulla), Third: Max Gunn (Mossy Point).
U/10s Girls
First: Rosie Barron (Byron Bay), Second: Chloe Grainger (Newport), Third: Yvie Buckley (Narraweena).
U/10s Boys
First: Maverick McGugan (Avalon), Second: Hayden Mee (Mereweather), Third: Levi Lowe (Byron Bay).
U/12s Girls
First: Everly Morgan (Ulladulla), Second: Alanni Morris (Shelly Beach), Third: Coco Hamano (Terrigal).
U/12s Boys
First: Max Goold (Currumbin Alley), Second: Sonny Leong (Cronulla), Third: Henry Smith (Mona Vale).
U/14s Girls
First: Malia Barron (Byron Bay), Second: Lily Sain (Ingleside), Third: Indi Vaughan (Bateau Bay).
U/14s Boys
First: Jett Bradley (Ulladulla), Second: Frankie Timmermans (Forresters Beach), Third: Jesse Fitzgibbon (Coledale).
