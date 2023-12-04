Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra rising star Saxon King crowned Surfer Groms champion

By Newsroom
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:38pm
The under-eights mixed winners smile after receiving their awards on Sunday at North Cronulla Beach. Picture - Surfing NSW
Austinmer's Saxon King has thrown their hand up as a name to remember after being crowned a champion at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series.

