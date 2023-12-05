Ideal family retreat in Mount Kembla

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Positioned in the tightly held Mount Kembla Village, this home captures the spirit of a modern retreat while offering prime everyday convenience.
With leafy, escarpment views all around and ample space for the growing family, this elegant home embraces easy living to the full.
Sarah Ward, listing agent and sales executive at Stone Real Estate Illawarra said the home is within walking distance to Mount Kembla Public School, Mt Kembla Oval and playground and Mount Kembla Pub.
"The location is superb and one that many families have been searching for," Sarah said.
The home has an open plan, three-month-old luxury kitchen with dishwasher, gas cooking and island bench, that overlooks the front lounge area.
The large rear deck is the perfect spot to sit and relax, or entertain family and friends, and gives you the opportunity to watch the kids play in the spacious backyard or enjoy the fire-pit area.
Offering five-bedrooms, all with built in robes, the main bedroom with a walk-in-robe.
You'll love the beautiful upstairs extension, that includes a new bathroom with sleek tub, stone vanity and feature wall.
There are generously sized lounge areas per level plus a separate dining, study and rear sunroom.
"The home is fully renovated throughout with dual living spaces and beautiful escarpment views," Sarah said.
Additional features include stylish timber flooring, ample storage, ducted air-conditioning, new carpet, gas heating point, water temperature control, plus a single carport and shed.
Set just a short drive to beaches, the University of Wollongong and an approximate 15-minute drive to Wollongong CBD.
"This home would suit the growing family looking to establish themselves in a suburb with a community feel and good school catchment, while still being only minutes from convenience and shopping in Figtree and Unanderra," Sarah said.
"Opportunities like this are few and far between with many families staying in Mount Kembla for many years."
This property is scheduled for auction on Wednesday, December 20 at 5.30pm. To find out more get in touch with the team at Stone Real Estate Illawarra.
