Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Barrack Heights family reunited with beloved Boris four months after disappearing

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 7 2023 - 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Dahne with his dog Boris, reunited after 15 weeks missing thanks to Andy Bridge (right) who found him hiding under a house. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Tom Dahne with his dog Boris, reunited after 15 weeks missing thanks to Andy Bridge (right) who found him hiding under a house. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

After 15 long weeks, a beloved staffy-cross has been reunited with its owners in Barrack Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.