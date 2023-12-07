A Dunmore property with links to the area's history, as well as DA approval for sand mining is for sale.
'Anglesboro' is a 56-acre rural holding overlooking green pastures, lake, escarpment and rolling hillsides.
The property is located at 4 Swamp Road, Dunmore, and been home to the Creagan family for more than 160 years.
Patrick Creagan was born in Limerick, Ireland in 1833. According to Shellharbour City Museum records, he came to Australia in the 1850s.
Patrick married Mary Donnellan/McDonagh in 1859.
Soon after the couple settled on a farm at Dunmore, 'Mayfield'. The Creagans then moved to 'Anglesboro' farm, just east of Mayfield.
'Anglesboro', one of the original dairy farms in the area, is named after an Irish property owned by one of its residents.
The Creagan family lived and worked on the property from 1860 until Elizabeth's parents Rita and Danny, who were tenant farmers, bought the property in 1984.
The property, which features about 56 acres of cleared grazing land is being sold as a deceased estate after the death of Rita in July, aged 96.
Her daughter, Elizabeth Stevens, is among the final of five generations to have resided at the property.
"Originally the property was for dairy cattle, and then we had a tradition of horse breeding, trotting horses and race horses," Mrs Stevens said.
"Up until the 1950s, part of the farm was used for crop growing.
"From 1991, the dairying ceased after my father's passing, and since then the property transitioned to grazing for beef cattle."
Danny owned and trained racehorses on the property, winning races at Kembla Grange, Nowra and Sydney. Rita also later owned horses, including the successful Hey Elvis.
The house on the property is double brick (circa 1900) and has three double bedrooms and potentially two single bedrooms, and also features high ceilings, multiple fireplaces, and wraparound verandahs.
The property also includes about 12 acres of land for sand mining, which is DA approved.
Mrs Stevens said the property is earmarked for Stage 3 of the Dunmore Lakes Sand Extraction Project.
She said the sand extraction hasn't yet started though, and can't happen without the owners' approval.
Mrs Stevens said the potential for sand extraction was an "asset" and an "added bonus" for the value of the property, but believed it had plenty else to offer overall.
"Our family sees the value of the property for the acreage," she said. "It's ideally positioned for many uses... The location is great.
"It's good quality land and could still be used for a farm.
"The property does have sand, and if someone to wishes to pursue that... But the sand can certainly stay under the ground if the new owner wishes, as the property has many other potential uses."
The property is for sale via Expressions of Interest, closing December 15.
Mrs Stevens said they would be sad to part with the property, which had a "lot of significance" for the family.
"It's a recognisable property in the district, and I hope someone will buy it who appreciates the position of it, and what it has to offer," she said.
"The Illawarra Flame Tree on the hill is a point of reference on the landscape in the Dunmore area. It's a landmark for the area. It's near the house, high on the hill."
Selling agent, Scott Douglas from Raine & Horne said interested buyers include those in the construction business and other small business owners who were interested in the space, cattle, and who may want to develop the house, or explore the sand mining option.
Mr Douglas said there wasn't a price guide available for the property, but said comparable sales in the area were 33 Halls Road, Jerrara for $9 million, and 480 Saddleback Mountain Road, Saddleback Mountain for $7.6 million.
He said it was attracting plenty of Sydney interest, including from existing property owners looking to increase their holdings in the area.
"The property is ten minutes to Shellharbour, and ten minutes to Kiama," he said.
