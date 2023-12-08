Title credentials will be tested when leaders The Rail and Ex Servos face-off

To see The Rail in second spot on the ladder in the South Coast Cricket competition is pretty much a usual suspect, but the title credentials of current league leaders Ex Servos will be tested when the two go head-to-head.
The top of the table clash will headline round 10 in the competition. Ex Servos in fact sit top of the ladder playing one game less than The Rail with both teams registering 45 points so far this campaign.
Lake Illawarra are not far behind, with Berry-Shoalhaven Heads rounding out the top four as we approach the halfway point of the competition.
The Rail captain Brett Gilly knows just how crucial a win will be against 'competition favourites' Ex Servos.
"They're probably viewed as the top team," he said.
"So if we can get one over them it's obviously going to give our team confidence heading into the rest of the season. Obviously the last few years weather has proven that it can be pretty effective come finals time so that top two finish is obviously what the top teams are looking for.
"Setting yourself up before Christmas puts you in a good spot coming back next year."
The Rail's captain said Ex Servos had strengthened in many areas following their two games against them last season.
"If you look at their battling, they bat just about all the way down to 11," Gilly continued.
"We've looked at it and we feel we've got to be scoring 260-plus to be really competitive in that game. They've signed Jake O'Connell this year and he's taken a lot of wickets. So they've added to their bowling strength as well. But we've got to try to match it with our batting.
"It's been said before, but they're probably the team that most people view in this competition as favourites to win it. So we're under no illusion that it's going to be a very hard game."
Gilly went on to say that he believed the heatwave temperatures expected for Saturday, December 9 would play a part in the fixture.
"Obviously we're not professional cricketers so fitness comes into it. It gets pretty hot on our ground," he added.
"It's going to be about trying to cash in late with the bat I think because the fielders are going to get tired as the heat is going to play an affect late in both innings.
The Rail do have T20 commitments on Friday afternoon (December 8) when they take on Kiama, as does Lake Illawarra, Albion Park, Kookas and Shellharbour.
In the other one-day fixtures in round 10, Bay and Basin host Shellharbour, Albion Park take on Berry-Shoalhaven Heads, North Nowra make the short trip to Bomaderry and Kookas play Kiama.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.