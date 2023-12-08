Illawarra Mercury
Title credentials will be tested when leaders The Rail and Ex Servos face-off

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated December 8 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:05am
The Rail batters Kieran Gilly (85) and Adam Ison (59) were crucial with the bat in their win last week against Kiama. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Rail batters Kieran Gilly (85) and Adam Ison (59) were crucial with the bat in their win last week against Kiama. Picture by Sylvia Liber

To see The Rail in second spot on the ladder in the South Coast Cricket competition is pretty much a usual suspect, but the title credentials of current league leaders Ex Servos will be tested when the two go head-to-head.

