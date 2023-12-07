Woman found safe and well after emergency search off Wollongong

A woman has been found safe and well after an extensive search off Wollongong.
Emergency services were called to Wollongong Harbour just after 8am on Friday, December 8 following reports a woman was missing.
NSW Police Marine Command officers and Marine Rescue NSW Port Kembla volunteers commenced a search of the ocean from Flagstaff Hill to South Beach.
Crews used a FLIR camera [forward looking infrared] technology and and sonar during the search.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue 1300 224 636.
Port Kembla's Marine Rescue volunteers have been called to a record number of search and rescues this year, with 153 missions of which 102 were emergencies.
This surpasses the unit's previous record of 150 set in 2021, and the busy summer season has now arrived.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.