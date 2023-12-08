Illawarra Mercury
UOW hit by cyber attack with people's data accessed on Thursday

By Ben Langford
December 8 2023 - 6:07pm
The University of Wollongong has been hit by a cyber attack which it says has probably accessed student and/or staff members' data.

