UOW hit by cyber attack with people's data accessed on Thursday

The University of Wollongong has been hit by a cyber attack which it says has probably accessed student and/or staff members' data.
People involved with the university would be well advised to change their passwords immediately, after the attack which was spotted on Thursday.
UOW has not yet given details of the nature of the attack, which it called a "cyber security incident".
The attack was identified and contained on Thursday, but UOW revealed it to the public on Friday evening.
The university has brought in outside experts to work on assessing and responding to the hack and said normal operations were continuing.
"UOW has identified a cyber security incident within our systems," a statement on Friday evening said.
"The incident was detected and contained yesterday, and it is likely that data was accessed.
"We are working to investigate the cause and extent of the issue. Our normal operations are continuing as we assess any potential further impact.
"We are committed to keeping staff and students updated and informed as this situation develops."
The university said it was in contact with relevant authorities and government regulators and would provide updates "as the situation evolves".
