Illawarra MP Stephen Jones calls for end to 'horrific' war in Gaza

By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 9 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:21pm
A file photo of Illawarra MP Stephen Jones, who told parliament he supports calls for an end to the war in Gaza. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Illawarra MP Stephen Jones has acknowledged deep concerns within his multicultural community about the ongoing conflict and loss of life in Gaza and called for the war creating "unfathomable trauma and humanitarian disaster" to end.

