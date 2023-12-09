Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'So fed up': Why paramedics' new red shirts could bring triple-zero to the brink

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
December 9 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Union delegate Matt Vernon, second from right, with his crew Jaz Starr, Brad Rose and Simon Houstoun; Health Minister Ryan Park speaking about his concerns with the union action. Pictures supplied; by Kate McIlwain
Union delegate Matt Vernon, second from right, with his crew Jaz Starr, Brad Rose and Simon Houstoun; Health Minister Ryan Park speaking about his concerns with the union action. Pictures supplied; by Kate McIlwain

Fairy Meadow paramedic Matt Vernon says he often has to decide whether to leave a sick patient at home instead of taking them to hospital in the middle of the night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.