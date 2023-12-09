Your guide to Kiama's Changing Tides festival, plus how to get free tickets

Scroll down for info on set times and how to get to the festival ...
With one week out until some of Australia's finest musicians descend on Kiama Showgrounds for the first ever Changing Tides music festival, organisers have a few free tickets spare.
Around 95 per cent of tickets have already sold, according to the event website, but music-lovers short of cash could get free entry if they help out volunteering or serving drinks on December 16 and 17.
"Changing Tides is looking for hard-working individuals who have a general interest in the event industry, a strong work ethic and those who treat others with respect and kindness," the website states under paid and volunteer positions.
Local businesses also wanting to be involved are asked to submit an inquiry through the Changing Tides website.
Meantime, employment site SimplyHired.com.au has a listing from December 6 for "bar staff" for the festival (RSA needed), paying $36.12 per hour.
Not a bad way to be paid to watch sixteen artists perform across two days next weekend.
Saturday's main stage will host the likes of Spacey Jane, Dune Rats, G Flip, Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants, Sycco, Kita Alexander, Dulcie and The Moving Stills.
Sunday's main stage will welcome UK stars Royal Blood, plus home-grown heroes like PNAU, The Temper Trap, Ziggy Alberts, Jack Botts, Merci Mercy, Jacoténe, Felipe Baldomir and Leisure from New Zealand.
If working behind a bar or volunteering isn't your thing, tickets are still available from $105.85 via, OzTix.com.au.
Changing Tides is an 18+ adults only event.
It is strongly recommended that you avoid driving to Changing Tides as there is no parking available onsite and very limited parking in the surrounding streets.
Sheppos Transportation Services will be offering Shuttle services to and from the event both days. Check out the below routes and contact them direct for more info and to book! www.sheppos.com.au or call them on 02 4022 9544
Kiama train station is a 7-minute walk (500m) to/from our venue at Kiama Showground. For timetable information, please visit https://transportnsw.info/stop?q=10101386
Book in at Petit Nomad's Glamping Bell Tent village at Killalea campground, with various accommodations to suit your budget.
Your tent will be pitched & ready for your arrival. They also take care of the pack down, so you can enjoy the weekend to the fullest.Please book direct with Petite Nomad along with any queries you may have at https://www.petitnomadglamping.com/changing-tides-festival-2023
*Information has come from the Changing Tides event website.
