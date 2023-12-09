Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Your guide to Kiama's Changing Tides festival, plus how to get free tickets

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 10 2023 - 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Punters at a festival at Kiama Showgrounds in November 2023. Illawarra Mercury file image by Adam McLean.
Punters at a festival at Kiama Showgrounds in November 2023. Illawarra Mercury file image by Adam McLean.

Scroll down for info on set times and how to get to the festival ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.