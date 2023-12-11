Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra health boss applauds 'inspirational' staff after tough year

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
December 11 2023 - 4:11pm
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains, pictured in the children's ward earlier this year. Picture by Adam McLean.
Health district chief Margot Mains has thanked staff across the Illawarra for working tirelessly during a challenging year in the region's hospitals and health services.

