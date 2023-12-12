Wollongong Wolves learn their fate with 2024 NPL fixture release

The Wolves have been handed a tough start to their National Premier League season with back-to-back away fixtures to begin their campaign.
The NPL season is set to begin on Saturday, February 17 for the Wolves when they travel to play Marconi, before they will then head to up to Sydney for another away trip against Sydney United in round two.
This will be the last season the Wolves are competing in the NPL with the club recently confirmed as one of the eight inaugural clubs to compete in Football Australia's new 'National Second Tier', set to commence in 2025.
The Wolves first home game is set to be on Sunday, March 3 at Albert Butler Memorial Park against St George. All of the side's home fixtures are currently listed to be played at their training base Albert Butler but the Mercury understands that this was due to availability at WIN Stadium currently being unknown and that the Wolves will in fact be playing fixtures at their spiritual home throughout the campaign.
It will be quite the test for the team with one of their first five games away from home. Following the St George game they will take on rivals Sutherland and then Blacktown before hosting their second home fixture against promoted Hills United in round six.
The Wolves will cap off the season with back-to-back home fixtures against NWS Spirit and Manly, with the United game to be the final regular round game of the campaign on Sunday, August 25.
All bar one fixture is scheduled to be played on a Sunday afternoon.
The 2024 NPL will again feature 16 teams, however a key difference will be the addition of the top six finals system. The season gone by was just the 'first past the post' system, meaning APIA were crowned champions.
The Wolves came home with a wet sail and finished in seventh spot with 11 wins and 43 points out of 30 fixtures.
The side's coach David Carney will be boosted by the fact that the majority of his squad has re-signed for the upcoming campaign, including captain and vice-captain for 2023 Lachlan Scott and Banri Kanaizumi.
Carney recently told the Mercury he was keen to build on his work with the team following his first season as coach in 2023.
"For me I think it was a successful first season so I'm just looking to build off that," he said.
"I kept the same squad together and will be adding some additions in certain areas. But I'm looking forward to a successful season, which I think we've got everything to do that now.
"I remember the Blacktown manager [Mark Crittenden] telling me last season if there was playoffs there was no way anyone wanted to play us and that was because of the football we were playing and I think keeping that same group together is important because they know and understand each other.
"So at the moment everyone's hungry, everyone is working extremely hard - which is non-negotiable when you play for the Wolves - and I'm looking forward to a good season ahead."
To access the full fixture list, click here.
