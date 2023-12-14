Search enters third day after boat mysteriously washes up on Far South Coast beach

The search for a missing boater in the ocean has entered its third day after an unmanned vessel washed ashore on the Far South Coast.
A triple-0 call was made after the boat washed up onto the sand at Haywards Beach, around eight kilometres north of Bermagui, on around 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 12.
Police were called to the scene and conducted an initial search and no-one was found.
A widespread search was then launched but authorities are yet to find the boater after three days of looking.
Police and Marine Rescue NSW crews have been conducting parallel line searches in the ocean, while the Westpac rescue helicopter was called in to search from above.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said visibility and conditions were reasonably good.
"Our volunteer crews who responded swiftly after being requested by Marine Area Command to assist the search," he said.
The Mercury understands the missing boater is not a South Coast resident.
In the Illawarra, Port Kembla's Marine Rescue crews have conducted a record number of search and rescues already this year.
So far they have responded to 153 search operation, 102 of which were emergencies, which surpasses the unit's previous record of 150 set in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.