Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Changing Tides festival puts Kiama on headline billing

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
December 16 2023 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Festival goers enjoy the sun and vibes of day one of Changing Tides festival in Kiama. Picture by Anna Warr
Festival goers enjoy the sun and vibes of day one of Changing Tides festival in Kiama. Picture by Anna Warr

On the morning of the first day of the Changing Tides festival in Kiama, organiser Simon Felice was the proverbial swan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.