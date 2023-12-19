Illawarra Mercury
Body found after search for missing boater near Bermagui

Updated December 19 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:32am
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter crews during their search for the missing 60-year-old boater off Bermaguil. The unmanned boat washed up on Haywards Beach. Picture supplied
Police believe they have found the body of a 60-year-old Victorian man who went missing last week.

