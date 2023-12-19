Body found after search for missing boater near Bermagui

Police believe they have found the body of a 60-year-old Victorian man who went missing last week.
Police are yet to formally identify the body that washed ashore around 5.30pm on Monday, December 18 at Haywards Beach, Bermagui however they believe it is the body of the man whose boat washed ashore at the same beach last Tuesday, December 12.
Emergency services were called to Haywards Beach about 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 12, after reports a boat had washed ashore.
Officers from South Coast Police District began a search of the water and surrounding area, with assistance from Marine Area Command, Surf Life Savers, SES and the Westpac Helicopter.
By Thursday, after an extensive search with no one found, the search was called off.
Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.