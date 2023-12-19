Last-minute Christmas shopping? Visit Daisy Street's festive market for ideas

Christmas Eve is the biggest day of the year for a Fairy Meadow fishmonger but rather than reap all the benefits himself, Grant Logue is sharing the love amongst other small businesses.
Harley and Johns Seafood on Daisy Street is hosting a festive market from 6am to 12pm on December 24 with an array of artisan producers, along with nearby businesses including a coffee shop.
"We've got the people coming to us so if I can help other small businesses by sharing my customers with them, I'm more than happy to do that, I know how tough small business is," said Mr Logue.
"We've got thousands of people come through the shop that day and it adds to the day from my customers as well."
Customers can grab a coffee and a bunch of flowers while choosing "last minute gifts" like locally made spirits and preserves, cakes, dog treats, pasta, artisan meats and more.
Mr Logue said he had noticed a change in trade over the year which he attributed to cost of living struggles, reporting Father's Day was "busier than normal" yet they only sold the quarter of lobsters they would have in previous years.
Christmas seems to be following that trend, he said, though there was still seafood favourites people liked to splurge on.
"People still want to spend the money, but I think they're just being a little bit wiser with the way they're doing it," Mr Logue said.
"Prawns and oysters are the two biggest sellers by far. Then it's your Morton Bay Bugs, lobsters, salmon ... lobsters would have always been up there but this year it will probably be half of what we'd sell."
A recent Finder.com.au survey found 51 per cent of respondents would be buying less or canceling Christmas plans due to a rising cost of living in 2023.
The report found younger generations (Gen Z and Gen Y) were more likely to buy less or cancel the festival holiday altogether (62 per cent) compared with Gen X (47 per cent) or baby boomers (31 per cent).
Sarah Megginson, personal finance expert at Finder, suggested combating costs by doing Secret Santa gifts or joining forces with others to split costs, as well as making homemade gifts.
