East Corrimal creep admits secretly filming himself having sex with women

An East Corrimal creep has admitted to secretly filming himself having sex with women by using sly methods, including via a security camera sitting on top of his wardrobe.
Wearing prison-issued greens, Daryl Simmonds dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.
Fourty-six charges were withdrawn.
A trove of disturbing files were allegedly uncovered after police seized a swathe of mobile phones, USBs, hard drives, and SD cards following a raid of Simmonds' address in November 2022.
He was arrested on drug supply and child rape charges, however, was granted Supreme Court bail a week later.
Simmonds' address was raided again in January where more devices were seized, with Simmonds telling police these electronics included "much the same" content as the others.
Officers discovered further videos, including some in a file labelled 'Hidden Folder', which led to fresh charges of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent being laid.
Fourteen of these videos showed Simmonds having sex with a woman which were clearly recorded without her knowledge, as the phone was placed in obscure and concealed positions.
In one video, the woman asks "What are you doing, are you taping?" to which he responds "No."
Nineteen further videos depict Simmons having sex with another female, again with the camera hidden.
Some of the videos were also filmed from a security camera on top of his wardrobe in his bedroom which provided an unobstructed view of his bed.
Simmonds also upskirted women in convenience stores and filmed them in various states of undress in their homes.
He will be committed to sentence at Wollongong District Court in February.
Simmonds will also face a trial next year after pleading not guilty to 12 charges, including seven counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.