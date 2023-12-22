Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dad's Christmas dawn cry will sound out over Bulli for slain paramedic Steven Tougher

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated December 22 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 9:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Tougher is pictured with medals and keepsakes belonging to his son, Steven Tougher, at his Bulli home on December 22, 2023. Picture: Anna Warr
Jeff Tougher is pictured with medals and keepsakes belonging to his son, Steven Tougher, at his Bulli home on December 22, 2023. Picture: Anna Warr

Steven Tougher was a physical giant, a tender-heart, a carer. He was the one who gave out homemade First Aid kits to the neighbours as a little boy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.