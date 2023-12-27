Figtree rescue dog Bossy's new leash on life

Meet Bossy, the Figtree rescue dog living his dream life taking in the views of Christmas lights from the car window, going on adventures and enjoying snuggles - a long way from his tortured upbringing.
The American staffy mix was severely neglected, fed spoiled milk instead of water and often starved.
Once rescued and in the care of Best Friends Forever Rescue Illawarra, he went through four foster homes in a year before he found his forever home with Figtree woman Maddie Marle in July 2022.
"He was chained up on this big thick chain that actually cut into his neck and he was just left on concrete there was no grass in the owner's backyard at all ... he was just locked outside, so he didn't know how to treat humans," Ms Marle said about Bossy's life before being rescued.
The former volunteer at the rescue organisation said there are often misconceptions about dog breeds but she believes their behaviour is based on how you train them.
It has been a tough journey training Bossy and getting him to trust people again, the 25-year-old said.
"It took a lot of patience, a lot of tears as well ... I just put in so much effort, and love and patience with him, and he's fine now, but that's all he needed the whole time."
Ms Marle describes the three-year-old dog as a "goofball" who loves to lay his head on her chest.
"He's the biggest cuddle bug and he loves kids ... he hasn't been with me for a very long time, but it feels like we've been together all our lives," she said.
Ms Marle said they rescued each other and he's given her a reason to get out of bed in the morning.
The pair are often spotted relaxing at Figtree and North Gong hotels or enjoying a bush walk or camping trip.
Bossy's life has certainly taken a new turn being dressed up in seasonal costumes and having his nails painted by Ms Marle's sister.
The director of Best Friends Forever Rescue Illawarra said Ms Marle has fostered a lot of dogs but Bossy really "stole her heart".
"Maddy loves to love and Boss just adores her ... He just knew she needed him, and that's where he stayed," rescue director Tay Ljiljak said.
With many people gifted puppies for Christmas Ms Ljiljak said Illawarra rescue groups are now on stand-by to receive surrendered pets either from their owners or local vets.
"A lot of the time it's a mismatch. So when kids go back to school, people go back to work, things change the dog ends up needing to be either taken to a rescue, returned to the breeder if there's that clause in the agreement, or the families opt to take it to the vet for euthanasia, so the vets are currently on high alert after Christmas."
She implores people to reach out to rescue organisation and have a chat before taking a pet home.
"It's a long-term commitment. It's all about doing the research and making sure this is the right dog for you," she said.
Ms Marle encourages others to save a dog's life instead of buying from a breeder.
"You've just got to put in the patience and hard work, and it'll turn out to be your best friend. It's so worth it and it's good when you rescue them as well, because of your hard work you've saved the dog's life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.