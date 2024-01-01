Illawarra Mercury
Woman arrested after GTA-style collision spree starting in Southern Highlands

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 1 2024 - 4:01pm
A NSW police vehicle. File photo

A woman has been arrested in Sydney's west after an out of control pursuit that began at Pheasants Nest in the Southern Highlands, leaving eight cars damaged across a swathe of south-west and western Sydney.

