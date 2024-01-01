Woman arrested after GTA-style collision spree starting in Southern Highlands

A woman has been arrested in Sydney's west after an out of control pursuit that began at Pheasants Nest in the Southern Highlands, leaving eight cars damaged across a swathe of south-west and western Sydney.
Police began to pursue a grey Mazda 3 about 10.30am on Monday, January 1 when it was seen allegedly speeding along the Hume Highway at Pheasants Nest.
The driver's erratic behaviour on the road led police to stop the pursuit, however the car was followed by airborne and land-based police.
The driver continued through Sydney's south-west before it turned onto the M4 at Merrylands.
As the driver made their way through Sydney's suburbs it allegedly hit two cars as well as a police car in Northmead.
Shortly before midday, the car stopped in Northmead where it hit another five cars, and soon afterwards a 30-year-old Victorian woman was arrested at the scene.
She was then taken to Merrylands Police station.
A male police officer is being checked in hospital as a precaution and no other injuries have been reported.
Police are calling for anyone with more information to come forward as they believe more cars were hit during the wild chase.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
