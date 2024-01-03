'Shocking' act: zoo visitors throw live chicken to the alligators

A live chicken was allegedly plucked from the grounds of NSW wildlife park and thrown to the alligators while members of the public watched on in horror.
The incident occurred at the well-known Oakvale Farm and Fauna World, a 35-minute drive north of Newcastle, and took place in front of families - including small children - on Tuesday.
"Two men picked up a hen and threw it into the alligator enclosure where it was killed and eaten in front of families and small children," a witness told Newcastle Herald.
The men who allegedly committed the act had a child with them at the time.
Staff immediately escorted the men involved from the premises.
"It was truly shocking and just awful for everyone that was there at that time," the witness said.
"We are hoping that the men will indeed be prosecuted, but they should also be shamed for behaving in such a horrendous, cruel and shocking manner."
Owner Kent Sansom said he could not comment on the matter because it was the subject of a police investigation.
Police confirmed the incident had been reported and officers were expected to visit the site on Wednesday to make further inquiries.
The incident has not affected Oakvale Wildlife Park's operating hours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.