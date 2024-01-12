Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra triathlete numbers spike before Wollongong welcomes the world

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 12 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Illawarra Triathlon Club members (from left) Mitch Blackbourn, Alexis Bell, Ben Bell, Sky Bell, Montana Doubell and James Alexander are excited to see the 2025 World Triathlon Championship Finals coming to Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
Triathlon in the Illawarra is booming as Wollongong gears up to welcome the sport's best global talent to the region next year.

