Wollongong cop denies using false documents to obtain $5k in extra pay

A Wollongong police officer will fight accusations she altered time sheets in order to fleece more than $5,000 extra in pay during 2021 and 2022.
Southern Region sergeant and Woonona resident Renee Sharman appeared before Wollongong Local Court alongside two supporters on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old sat in the back of the courtroom while her lawyer David Kennedy pleaded not guilty to seven charges on her behalf.
Strike Force Gingham was created by the Professional Standards Command in February 2022 to investigate reports of misconduct allegedly committed by Sharman.
It's alleged Sharman used false documents on seven occasions between 2021 and 2022 in order to gain a total of $5,283.05 in extra pay, court papers state.
On one occasion between December 2021 and January 2022, she allegedly altered time sheets for December 21, 22 and 23, 2021 "to induce some person to accept it as genuine ... to obtain a financial advantage of $3,169.83".
Sharman was subsequently charged with one count of making a false document to obtain a financial advantage and six counts of using a false document to obtain a financial advantage.
A NSW Police Force spokesperson confirmed Sharman, at the time of writing, remains on full duties.
She has been excused from appearing in court for the next mention of her matter on February 13, where a brief of evidence will be served on her lawyer.
