Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tens of thousands raised to help coach's family after tragedy

GE
By Glenn Ellard
January 18 2024 - 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Balsar died following a car crash in Bomaderry on Wednesday, January 10. File pic.
Scott Balsar died following a car crash in Bomaderry on Wednesday, January 10. File pic.

An online fundraiser set up to help the family of former Illawarra Hawks youth coach Scott Balsar has raised almost $37,000 in the week since his death.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.