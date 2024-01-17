Tens of thousands raised to help coach's family after tragedy

An online fundraiser set up to help the family of former Illawarra Hawks youth coach Scott Balsar has raised almost $37,000 in the week since his death.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Basketball NSW described Mr Balsar as "a beloved member of our basketball community".
"His passing has left us all devastated and heartbroken, especially his wife Carla and their beautiful children Chloe, Elijah, and Gemma.
"To support Scott's family and the community groups caring for them during this difficult time, we are coming together to establish a GoFundMe page."
Mr Balsar died when his car collided head-on with a ute on Meroo Road in Bomaderry.
The 53-year-old ute driver will face court in March, charged with several offences including dangerous driving causing death.
Basketball NSW said funds raised in the appeal "will ensure stability immediately and over time for Chloe, Elijah, and Gemma".
"They will also return support to the hospital and health groups for their care and strength provided already and ongoing.
"The love and support shown to Scott's family during these dark days are heartbreaking, and they are deeply grateful.
"Thank you for standing with us and supporting Carla's wishes," Basketball NSW said.
Meanwhile Tasty Kebabs in Bomaderry has started taking donations to help the family, and is holding a fundraising day on Wednesday, January 24.
Owner Ayhan Kaya is no stranger to supporting those affected by tragedy, raising thousands of dollars to help people in Syria and Turkey affected by a devastating earthquake in February 2023.
And he has turned his attention to the Balsar family, saying his heart was with Ms Balsar's children.
A donation tin has already been set up in the shop, and all proceeds from sales between 11am and 8pm on January 24 will be donated to Mr Balsar's family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.