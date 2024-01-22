Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama could get hundreds of new homes under rezoning proposal

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 22 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This land to the west of Kiama could become a new housing area if a fresh planning proposal to rezone it for residential purposes is successful. Picture by Robert Peet
This land to the west of Kiama could become a new housing area if a fresh planning proposal to rezone it for residential purposes is successful. Picture by Robert Peet

Hundreds of homes could be built to the west of Kiama under a planning proposal soon to be lodged with the council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.