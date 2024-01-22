Kiama could get hundreds of new homes under rezoning proposal

Hundreds of homes could be built to the west of Kiama under a planning proposal soon to be lodged with the council.
The proposal from Traders in Purple calls for the rezoning of 114 hectares of rural land bordered by Long Brush Road, Greyleigh Drive and Jamberoo Road.
Once rezoned, the master plan for the site promises new dwellings in a range of housing styles and land land will be set aside for schools and churches.
The site is 1.7 kilometres west of Kiama station and will directly adjoin a residential area to the east.
The site is immediately north of the contentious South Kiama land rezoning site - where more than 400 homes could be built - which was rejected by the council but approved by the state government.
The proposal is expected to be lodged with the council soon, and will only involve the rezoning of the land; no approval to build homes is being sought at this stage.
Once the documents are formally lodged, the council is planning to take the unusual step of letting the public see the proposal wll before any decision is made.
"Planning proposals are not normally made public at this stage," council CEO Jane Stroud said.
"However, it is my view, given the scale and scope, it will be very important for our community to be fully informed of this proposal and what's involved as soon as it's formally lodged and can be made public.
"To help, we have decided that once the proposal is formally lodged, council will post further information on our website. At that time I encourage everyone to read the information provided."
Council staff will provide a report to councillors - expected to be tabled at the April meeting - which will include whether the proposal should proceed for further assessment.
If councillors decide the proposal should proceed, the next stage includes further assessments, referrals to government agencies and consultations.
"While planning proposals can take up to 12 months, it's important the correct procedure is followed, and community consultation will be a critical part of this," Ms Stroud said.
"Proposed developments such as this will generate a lot of interest, and I simply ask our community to use the information provided in forming their views."
