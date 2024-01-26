Rich race series for new auction

The win was also a breeding success for Gets Late Early's dam Poco Dorado. While she was a staying star on the racetrack winning 32 times, she was unable to win a Group 1 despite making eight Group 1 finals. She now has that Group 1 success as a dam. It was also successful for Poco's owners Denis Donoghue and Peter McDermott who own Gets Late Early and Ain't Waiting.