Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong wonders: Should Tik Tok tunes really rank in the Hottest 100 countdown?

By Ashleigh McMurdo
Updated January 29 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong resident Elisha Batty attended a Hottest 100 listening party at Corrimal Beach on Saturday, though the top songs by G Flip and Doja Cat caused controversy. Pictures supplied.
Wollongong resident Elisha Batty attended a Hottest 100 listening party at Corrimal Beach on Saturday, though the top songs by G Flip and Doja Cat caused controversy. Pictures supplied.

Listening parties across the Illawarra tuned their radios to hear the 31st iteration of Triple J's Hottest 100 on Saturday January 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.