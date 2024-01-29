Wollongong wonders: Should Tik Tok tunes really rank in the Hottest 100 countdown?

Listening parties across the Illawarra tuned their radios to hear the 31st iteration of Triple J's Hottest 100 on Saturday January 27.
More than 2.3 million people across the nation polled their top 10 songs released in the 12 months up to November 30, 2023 to form the lineup which played out at the weekend.
Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red achieved number one, making her the first female rapper and woman of colour to earn the winning title.
Wollongong resident Elisha Batty attended a listening party at Corrimal Beach with 14 friends said she was disappointed an Australian didn't make the top spot - a view shared by many across social media.
"Doja Cat getting number 1 was disappointing, particularly when she didn't engage at all with Triple J to celebrate such a prestigious award," she stated.
"In saying that though, you can't argue with democracy. I just hope that next year people consider the value that their votes have to Australian artists."
Another resident, Alex South said the result was bittersweet.
"A person of colour woman getting the win is a huge win, but it's always a shame when the winner is an international act ... it doesn't have the same impact that it would on an Aussie artist," Alex South said.
This reaction has been shared by many on social media after the American singer declined an interview with Triple J, while G Flip's interview for second place was overwhelmed with emotion.
"Honestly, I think the day that my song got played on Triple J, I just felt like, I think my life is going to change now and, you're going to make me cry," G Flip said in their interview with the radio station.
Globe Lane venue La La La's also hosted a listening party and barbecue on Saturday, with attendance down on previous years.
"It was a pretty low-key affair ... unfortunately the weather wasn't perfect for it," venue owner Nathan Stratton said.
"It's a thing we do every year, but the interest this year might not have been as hyped up as year's in the past ... I'm bit sure if Triple J is as connected as in the past."
While Mr Stratton believed the iconic countdown to be no more controversial than previous years, he did hear many audible sighs coming from the crowd when the number one song was announced.
G Flip's The Worst Person Alive, came in at number two, which saw them claim the title as the highest placing non-binary person, while also breaking a near 20 year record for the most songs to appear in any individual Hottest 100.
G Flip's other songs also secured spots at number 22, 24, 26, 50, 65 and 80.
"I blame the internet and young ones only listening to TikTok tunes but still wanting to be involved in our cool music tradition," wrote one person on a Wollongong Facebook page.
"I've been finding it hard to care for the last 4-5 years," posted another. "The majority of the higher-voted songs feel generic at best, and annoying at worst."
G Flip will soon be in the Illawarra as she performs her sold out show at Waves, Towradgi, on Friday, March 8.
Here's what was in the Top 10, do you agree with the result?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.