Disabilities ball aims to connect hearts and souls in Yallah this February

People living with a disability will be able to get dressed up and boogie the night away with other like-minded people at the annual Ability Connections Ball this month.
This is the third time Sharon Holz will be attending and said it's a great way to meet new people but there is no pressure to form friendships.
"From the minute you get there, you know you want to have your dancing shoes on, or even in a wheelchair, we're all pretty good dancers," she said.
Growing up, there was nothing like this for Miss Holz, so being able to get her "glad rags on" and just "forget about being disabled" was fabulous.
"In my experience, because I am disabled myself, I found it very difficult when I was in my teens to make friends, there wasn't anything available like this," she told the Mercury.
"It's an awesome experience to come together and feel relaxed."
Event coordinator Kiana Tomic, from Rock N Rollers Disability Support Service, said the feeling of loneliness often troubles many attendees so this was a fun way to encourage people to grow, learn and connect.
"In the disability sector, there really aren't many events. It's really important for them to be making friendships and connections and feeling like they have people to talk to in their life because a lot of our attendees do get quite lonely," she said.
"Even the opportunity to meet someone and have a really good connection on the night, whether it gets followed up on later or whether it's just for that night, that can change someone's life."
Rock N Rollers will also have support staff available on the night, as they understand the importance of a support person who has experience with the individual's needs," Miss Tomic said.
For those who may feel overwhelmed easily, the Starfish Store has set up a sensory room for participants.
Miss Holz provided that "there is no need to be afraid or on edge," as the event will host a safe space.
"From the minute you walk in, you know you're in a comfortable space and the atmosphere is bright and welcoming. You've got no problem because they show their love to everybody."
Participants are encouraged to share phone numbers, swap emails and Facebook messenger details on the night to keep in contact with their new friends.
The Ability Connections Ball will be held at the Woolshed Kitchen in Yallah on Thursday, February 29.
Tickets are open to anyone above the age of 18, with up to 80 participants expected to attend.
Tickets can be purchased for $80 per person and includes attendance for one support person. Should the support person wish to eat dinner and dessert, they may purchase their ticket for $50.
Beyond the Ability Connections Ball, Rock N Rollers offers a wide range of social support to people within the Illawarra community from hosting concerts to trips out.
For more details, visit: www.rocknrollers.com.au.
