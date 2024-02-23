One man's journey: from a shopping swiftie to Chief Grocery Shopper

Paul Dorin's approach to shopping has changed.
What was once a get-in-and-get-out mission without even a glance at a nutrition label is something very different.
He doesn't even mind you knowing he buys toilet paper!
I am one of those people who likes to give myself titles ... like Chief Grocery Shopper, for instance.
Chief Grocery Shoppers must always have a list so impulse-buying is kept to a minimum. In years past I have been exceptionally good at walking out with items that aren't on the list.
Years ago my shopping list was very different to today's list. My trolley these days contains all those sensible items like, essential cleaning products and food l tell myself is healthier for me.
When l was shopping in my very younger years, l didn't waste time reading labels or buying those essential products. l only grabbed what l wanted and l was out of there as quick as a flash.
I also had a phobia of buying toilet paper. Everybody needs toilet paper but l was embarrassed to have toilet rolls in my trolley and l would obscure them from the public's prying eyes.
These days buying toilet paper is seen as part of the rich tapestry of life of a normal, functioning household and now l am proud having toilet paper in my trolley, especially if it is 3-ply, extra soft.
Then there were the days shopping with toddlers. Forget asking for a price check, when you take a toddler shopping and if they're in a grumpy mood you probably need to be asking for a reality check!
Being buckled into the trolley's uncomfortable metal seat, unable to move very much and surrounded by food that can't be reached, even the best of us would've been bored and grumpy.
Then there's arriving at the checkout and finding all those unwanted items the little critter has grabbed along the way. Some you didn't notice until you start unpacking groceries and you begin questioning what you've actually picked up.
I found engaging the kids made things a little more fun. Before setting out, we would sit down and go through the supermarket catalogue and circle a few items we needed. That became their job to find those items as we journeyed up and down the aisles. I still shop like that today minus the kids.
Sometimes the kids knew what mood you were in and didn't dare utter those words: "Can l have ...?" knowing they were going to be turned down with a firm "no'.
Nothing was worse for them being told no - for us all. I was worried about what came next - not a dreaded "grocery shopping tantrum"!
What really tested me the most shopping with toddlers was at the busy self-service checkout and the octopus of eager young hands keen to help swipe things past the barcode scanner.
I became so paranoid listening out for the beeps, and my hands were all over the place trying to limit the times an item was getting scanned and constantly annoying the shop assistant asking for items to be removed.
The moments l hated the most usually came with a half-full trolley. You know it, it's when you hear the little voice from around your knees announces: "I need the toilet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.