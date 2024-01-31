Primed Volkanovski 'nowhere near the end' as Topuria showdown looms

He's ready to write a new chapter, but UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski insists his story's "nowhere near the end" ahead of a high-stakes title defence against much-hyped challenger Ilia Topuria in three weeks' time.
When first mooted, Volkanovski was a pronounced favourite against the impressive, but thus far untested, Spaniard. The Aussie was fresh off a dismantling of interim champion Yair Rodriguez, less than five months after giving lightweight champion Islam Makhachev the toughest fight of his life.
As it turns out, a lot can change in 13 days. That was the period of time between Volkanovski accepting a short-notice rematch with Makhachev, and the brutal head kick KO that finished the showdown in the first round in October.
It was Volkanovski's first stoppage defeat in the UFC, and his first in more than 10 years. It's prompted many to question whether a February return date is too soon, and whether the now 35-year-old has the means or appetite to see off a fresh generation of featherweight challengers.
Topuria - eight years Volkanovski's junior - heads that list, but the UFC's longest reigning current champion plans on providing an emphatic answer to those questions in Anaheim, California.
"I'll go out there and do what I need to do, but I'm nowhere near the end of my career. That's fact," Volkanovski told the Mercury.
"Everyone's really hyped up for this fight. [Topuria's] a young, hungry prospect, he's undefeated. A lot of people think this is the guy to do it, me coming off a loss, is my time over? It's all just a part of the story.
"I love that it's intriguing for everyone. There's definitely doubters out there, but not as many as I'm acting [like there is]. That's just how I am, I love to use that as fuel.
"I know the support's there, a lot of people know I'm going to go out there and do my thing like I always do.
"People are going to say 'he's at the end of his career, blah blah blah', but watch how quickly they change. Watch how quickly people say 'there's nothing left for him in the featherweight division, he needs to go back up to lightweight'.
"They're going to be saying all these things again once I do what I plan on doing February 17th."
That appears the only way for anyone to know for sure, given the numbers tell conflicting stories.
Volkanovski became champion at 30, and is the only 145-pound champion in the promotion's history to have defended the title past the age of 28.
It does put him in the sweet spot for UFC champions, with eight of the 11 current belt-holders aged between 32 and 36, bantamweight king Sean O'Malley the only champion below 30.
For his part, Volkanovski says he's smack-bang in the middle of his prime.
"I'm not planning ahead, I've got a big fight ahead of me, but there's still bigger things to come," he said.
"I'm not looking forward to the end, but I'm not silly. Even though I'm smashing it in the gym and I feel fine, I know it can't be too far away.
"It wasn't long ago I was saying 'I've got another 10 years in me', but let's be real, I don't have 10 years in me because I want to make sure I'm at my prime when I finish. I definitely don't want to be like some of these fighters that just keep fighting when their time is done.
"I want to know that 'all right, my prime's leaving me', but that's definitely not the case now. I don't feel like I'm anywhere near my time being done, so I just can't wait to go out there and remind everyone again."
Having taken his last bout with Makhachev "off the couch" on less than two weeks' notice, there's no comparing that camp - or lack thereof- to what he's putting himself through in preparation for Topuria. It has re-enforced the importance of Freestyle MMA's famed torture sessions in the gym.
"Obviously the big difference is having a full camp," he said.
"Going into the last fight [with Makhachev] I obviously told myself 'it's going to be the most dangerous I've been because I'm not tired'. I told myself that, I believed it, but it wasn't true.
"I went out there and I just couldn't let the hands go and it made me realise what I've always understood, and that's preparation is everything. I've always known that.
"Now I'm back into it, enjoying the process and knowing that it needs to be done. I'm probably fitter than I've ever been, or at least close to it. Everyone's trying to knock the age and all that, but I feel younger than ever.
"I'm not saying it's going to be easy, I'm not training as if it's easy, but don't be surprised if I make this look easy. Some people might be, but they're going to be straight back on the bandwagon saying how I can't be touched in the featherweight division.
"That's how quickly people can change and it's very exciting because it just brings hype. When I go out there and win, it just adds to the story."
