Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Primed Volkanovski 'nowhere near the end' as Topuria showdown looms

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Volkanovski (left) will defend his UFC featherweight title against Spanish challenger Ilia Topuria (right) at UFC 298. Picture Getty Images
Alex Volkanovski (left) will defend his UFC featherweight title against Spanish challenger Ilia Topuria (right) at UFC 298. Picture Getty Images

He's ready to write a new chapter, but UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski insists his story's "nowhere near the end" ahead of a high-stakes title defence against much-hyped challenger Ilia Topuria in three weeks' time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.