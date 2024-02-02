Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla trucking company ready to hit the - hydrogen - gas

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 2 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 2:41pm
Cameron Hall, left, safety and environment manager and workshop manager Matt Kynezos at SCE Group with the trucks they are looking to convert to run on green hydrogen. Picture by Anna Warr
A Port Kembla trucking company is looking to lead the world by being the first to run hybrid hydrogen-diesel trucks operating in NSW mines and at the Port Kembla steelworks.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

