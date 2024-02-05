From classical to pop, here's the Illawarra concerts you need to know about

This is the year the entertainment industry is back on track with dozens of overseas and top national artists hitting the touring circuit and choosing to stop by Wollongong.
From Shannon Noll celebrating 20 years since the release of his first album at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul, to an "open air rave" at the University of Wollongong and a slew of Australian rock stars, you could book out every weekend with live music if you wanted to.
Other notable gigs heading to the Illawarra in coming months include jazz legend Vince Jones at Centro CBD, Herman's Hermits bringing their peak sounds of the '60s and '70s to Thirroul, while Matt Corby will strum his cruisy tunes at the Summersalt festival which also features Ziggy Alberts and James Bay.
For those more in tune with classic music, the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will be coming to Kiama in February, the Australian Chamber Orchestra will visit Wollongong in March plus iconic singers Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo are to perform at Qudos Bank Arena in March.
Megastar entertainers will begin heading to Sydney this week as thousands are set to flood Moore Park to catch P!nk's spectacular show, before Blink182 and Taylor Swift also take over other arenas, while Take That (minus Robbie Williams) have also announced they will tour later in 2024.
If you're keen to get out, here are some of the biggest shows heading to the Illawarra and Sydney between now and the end of May.
Here are some of the big-name concerts in Sydney over the next few months.
Later in the year the likes of Take That, Iron Maiden, Ive, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Coldplay and Jerry Seinfeld will also head to various Sydney venues.
