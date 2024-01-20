Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

All you need to know about Wollongong's 42-gig concert series in March

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 21 2024 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From James Reyne and G Flip to Sarah Blasko and The Vanns, this concert series has it all.
From James Reyne and G Flip to Sarah Blasko and The Vanns, this concert series has it all.

Wollongong has again been chosen to host a raft of live music gigs through the annual Great Southern Nights series that will bring contemporary and nostalgic names along with local heroes to the city from March 8 to 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.