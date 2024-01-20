All you need to know about Wollongong's 42-gig concert series in March

Wollongong has again been chosen to host a raft of live music gigs through the annual Great Southern Nights series that will bring contemporary and nostalgic names along with local heroes to the city from March 8 to 24.
Orchestrated by the NSW government, the series has run since the end of 2020 as a way to reignite the live music scene and in 2024 will see more than 300 gigs across the state.
Venues around the Illawarra are the only South Coast inclusions on the lineup, which will see the likes of G Flip, The Cruel Sea, James Reyne, Gretta Ray, Sarah Blasko, Alex Lahey, Katie Noonan Budjerah, The Teskey Brothers, The Vanns and more.
Tickets are also selling fast for local dad-rock band The Delusions who will play at Waves in Towradgi, after a near sell-out of the UniBar last August.
Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, and Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said this time around they'd opted to shift the focus from tourism to "creating a cultural identity for the state".
"We know that the music industry requires greater support to revive live music venues across the state and support artists and workers in the industry, which is why our Government is committed to bring back Great Southern Nights over the next four years," he said.
"We have enormous potential here in NSW to create an immersive, unique visitor experience that combines the nation's best natural encounters, great cuisine and local hospitality with a world-class cultural experience.
"This is more than a series of live gigs - it's a display of how the collective passion for live music can deliver rich cultural moments that resonate with locals and visitors alike to create unforgettable experiences."
Gigs will also be found in Wagga Wagga, Newcastle, the Northern Rivers, Tamworth, Sydney and Western Sydney with artists like 360, Ball Park Music, Barkaa, Bliss n Eso, David Campbell, Drapht, Dune Rats, Havana Brown, Hermitude, James Blundell, Hoodoo Gurus, Jess Mauboy, JK-47, Kate Ceberano, Kasey Chambers, King Stingray, Methyl Ethyl, Montaigne, Northlane, Pete Murray, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Richard Clapton, The Black Sorrows, The Presets, The Jungle Giants, Yothu Yindi, Xavier Rudd plus You Am I.
For more details and to buy tickets, visit: www.greatsouthernnights.com.au/destinations/wollongong
