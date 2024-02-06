Check out this outrageous bit of skill from Indiana Dos Santos for Sydney FC

Shellharbour junior Indiana Dos Santos is still only 16, but she plays with confidence beyond her years.
After repeatedly making history in the A-League Women's competition last season, the Sydney FC talent continues to go from strength-to-strength.
In Sydney's 3-1 win against Perth last weekend, the midfielder produced a bit of skill reminiscent of something you would see in a Bend It Like Beckham film.
Called a 'rainbow flick', Dos Santos showed her flair on the field in front of home fans at Leichhardt Oval against the Glory.
Here it is......
It's not easy to perform a rainbow flick. Many try and fail repeatedly.
Here is a guide if you are looking to learn at home...
Indiana plays with her elder sibling Jynaya for the sky blues. The two have been instrumental to the recent success of Sydney FC. The team currently sits third in the ALW standings, just three points behind leaders Melbourne City.
The side are the defending premiers and champions.
