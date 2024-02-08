'It means the world': Albion Park apprentice chef wins international culinary prize

A workers club in Shellharbour might not have the same pizzazz as the Masterchef Kitchen, but it is the training ground for the latest Illawarra culinary talent to shine on a national level.
Albion Park apprentice chef Georgia Manganas has been awarded an international culinary scholarship after spending the week in Melbourne with a group of talented up-and-coming chefs, but can be found most evenings serving up schnitzels and burgers at the Shellharbour Club.
The morning after her scholarship win, Ms Manganas is running on four hours sleep, but is overflowing with inspiration after a week touring wineries, restaurants, farms and markets.
"The whole schedule has been very full on," she said.
Ms Manganas first found an affinity for pots and pans at home.
"My Dad's a big cook, he was always the one telling me to hurry up and get in the kitchen with him."
This talent in front of the oven and over the stove was nurtured further at high school, with food technology teachers at Calderwood Christian School encouraging Ms Manganas to go beyond the standard curriculum.
"Teachers in the cooking industry helped to push me a bit, to get more knowledge and continue and take this further."
After finishing high school, Ms Manganas continued to don the chef's jacket, and began an apprenticeship through Wollongong TAFE, learning the theory in the classroom and putting that into practice at Shellharbour Club, a place she said is like a second home.
But after a week in Melbourne, Ms Manganas, is returning to the Illawarra with a broadened palette and bigger ambitions.
Last year, Ms Manganas was selected alongside 31 other aspiring chefs, including fellow Wollongong cook Blake Hage, also undertaking an apprenticeship at Wollongong TAFE while working with catering outfit Culinarius, to be part of the Proud to be a Chef mentoring program.
Run by New Zealand dairy cooperative Fonterra, the brigade of young chefs were mentored by those at the top of their game including resident mentor Mark Normoyle, founder of Kori Ice Cream Joane Yeoh and executive chef of Omnia Bistro and Yugen Dining and Tea Bar Stephen Nairn.
During the program, Ms Manganas' attitude and growth caught the eyes of the mentors who saw in her the potential for greatness.
"She was incredibly engaged, always the first to put her hand up and we could see her quietly observing and taking everything in her stride. It's exciting to see the new opportunities that will open for Georgia, now that she has the confidence to pursue them," Mr Normoyle said.
Ms Manganas was awarded the grand prize of a culinary scholarship, which will be tailored to her individual aspirations.
"It means the world. It's something I didn't expect at all. It's going to be exciting to see so much more."
Other winners have gone on to work at Michelin starred restaurants around the globe, and while Ms Manganas will return to the Illawarra to complete her training, she is already thinking about what's next.
"Travel, learn from a few other chefs and then later on, maybe open a little shop or something."
