Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It means the world': Albion Park apprentice chef wins international culinary prize

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 8 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerogia Manganas from Albion Park was selected for an internatinoal scholarship after a fast-paced mentoring program in Melbourne. Picture supplied
Gerogia Manganas from Albion Park was selected for an internatinoal scholarship after a fast-paced mentoring program in Melbourne. Picture supplied

A workers club in Shellharbour might not have the same pizzazz as the Masterchef Kitchen, but it is the training ground for the latest Illawarra culinary talent to shine on a national level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.