Is it worth leaving the Illawarra to see Elvis: A Musical Revolution on stage?

Elvis is back in the building in all his gyrating, blue suede, jumpsuit wearing glory.
The King of Rock 'n' Roll might have left the building for good almost 50 years ago (47 to be exact) but he still holds many of us fascinated.
Fuelled by nostalgia, jukebox hits and maybe even riding on the coat-tails of Baz Luhrmann's recent biopic on the enduring pop culture figure, Elvis: A Musical Revolution review is back on stage.
It hit Sydney's State Theatre, located right near near the QBV, on February 4 and runs for a limited six-week season.
As someone who's been to the Parkes Elvis Festival more times than I can count (and even has an Elvis Monopoly set) I was pretty keen to see this production.
The reimagined show "is tighter, faster and features even more fan favourite songs", according to producer David Venn.
Tasmanian born stage and television star Rob Mallett beat out 700 other hopefuls to play the iconic role of Elvis Presley and while his baritone isn't as rich as Elvis' he lives up to the hype.
Mallett's moves are slick and Elvis to the core, and he looks like he's enjoying being the King.
The production flicks back and forth between different stages of Elvis' life and it gives an insight into his troubled psyche leading up to the famous '68 Comeback Special.
If you're lost on what time period is being featured, don't worry the producers have conveniently projected huge dates onto the set to help us figure it out.
Three Sydneysiders - Rhys James Hankey, Finn Walsham and Tommy Kent - who are aged 10-12 years, share the role of young Elvis.
They sing, dance and share dialogue to help tell the story of how Elvis' journey began.
Priscilla Beaulieu, played by Annie Chiswell (Friends The Musical Parody, The Wedding Singer) is underwritten and it's not played to reflect the huge age gap she had with the singer.
She was only 14 when she met the then 24-year-old megastar, and it may just be me but almost half a century on since the "love" story began, the age gap is more than a little disconcerting.
Jo-Anne Jackson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) shines as real life gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
The role of Elvis' manager Colonel Parker is played by Ian Stenlake (Stingers, Sea Patrol, Mamma Mia), he's not as dark and controlling as in Luhrmann's biopic, but you still get the idea.
The song catalogue includes some of his biggest hits: Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, That's All Right, All Shook Up, Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Rockin' Tonight, Don't Be Cruel, Are You Lonesome, Return to Sender, Teddy Bear, A Big Hunk O' Love, See See Rider, Can't Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation, Guitar Man and more.
This is the first production of its type authorised by Elvis Presley Enterprises, and you got to give it to Priscilla for keeping the King of Rock 'n' Roll's name alive after all these years.
Diehard fans will love this show. If you're looking for something to challenge his well-crafted legacy, you've come to the wrong place.
Elvis: A Musical Revolution is playing Sydney's State Theatre until March 9, this will be followed by a national tour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.