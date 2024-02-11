Huge brawl erupts at Lake Illawarra as police review bodycam footage

A police investigation is underway after a brawl erupted between around 20 males near the Lake Illawarra foreshore on Sunday afternoon.
Multiple police cars responded to reports of violence at Reddall Reserve about 3.30pm, February 11.
"Police arrived to find two groups of males, thought to number about 20, physically fighting," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"Police managed to disperse the group.
"There were no reports of injuries and there were no arrests made."
Police are reviewing body-worn footage obtained at the scene in a bid to identify those involved in the brawl.
"Once police are able to identify the persons, charged will be laid," the spokesman said.
Lake Illawarra Police are seeking assistance from the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
