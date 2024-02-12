Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong walkers share strong views on our youngsters literacy skills

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
February 12 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured clockwise from top left are Jennifer Anne Bayly, Amber Buckmaster, Kim Di Leva, Ed Micallef, Gillian Burton and Phillip Wall. Pictures by Joel Ehsman.
Pictured clockwise from top left are Jennifer Anne Bayly, Amber Buckmaster, Kim Di Leva, Ed Micallef, Gillian Burton and Phillip Wall. Pictures by Joel Ehsman.

A small sample of Wollongong locals believe a national report into literacy skills should be taken seriously.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.