Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barnesy's back! Rock legend to perform a solo show in Thirroul

Desiree Savage
Cathy Adams
By Desiree Savage, and Cathy Adams
February 13 2024 - 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Its 8 1/2 weeks since my heart op and Im feeling better than I have in ages. Im in trouble from my Pilates boss for doing more than I was told," Jimmy Barnes posted on Facebook. "Of course Im stiff and sore today. Happy to be cooking the crispy Thai fish for dinner tonight ... its great to be alive." Pictures from Facebook.
"Its 8 1/2 weeks since my heart op and Im feeling better than I have in ages. Im in trouble from my Pilates boss for doing more than I was told," Jimmy Barnes posted on Facebook. "Of course Im stiff and sore today. Happy to be cooking the crispy Thai fish for dinner tonight ... its great to be alive." Pictures from Facebook.

Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes has announced he's making his return to the stage at the end of March following successful open-heart surgery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.