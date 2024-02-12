Barnesy's back! Rock legend to perform a solo show in Thirroul

Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes has announced he's making his return to the stage at the end of March following successful open-heart surgery.
The 67-year-old's first show back will be a unique, early evening band performance on Easter Sunday, March 31, at Bluesfest in Byron Bay.
He'll then play three Red Hot Summer Tour shows (in the Hunter, Launceston and Bendigo) before embarking on his "Hell Of A Time" tour - which includes Anita's Theatre in Thirroul on August 14.
The latter will also visit regional hubs and capital cities in NSW, the ACT, Victoria, WA and QLD.
"Every day I'm getting stronger. Every day I'm pushing myself a little bit further," Barnes said.
"I'm excited about getting back on stage, in front of the band and playing for you all ... I really want to thank everyone for their support and good wishes while I was ill. The family were passing on your messages of care and it really lifted my spirits."
The Southern Highlands resident underwent urgent life-saving heart surgery on December 13 last year at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital to replace a valve damaged due to weeks of illness.
The 67-year-old was first admitted to hospital on November 27 last year with bacterial pneumonia.
Treatment was commenced immediately however he became very unwell while in hospital with the development of staphylococcal bacteraemia a few days after admission. Further investigations showed that he had an abscess at an old operation site due to the staph infection which required surgical intervention.
It comes a year after the singer underwent hip and back surgery, also forcing him to postpone many tour dates.
The "Hell of a Time Tour" will see Jimmy in up close and personal mode, telling short stories and tall tales as well as singing some of his favourite songs, including tracks from the Flesh and Wood album. This will be Jimmy's final tour for 2024
Flesh and Wood was Jimmy's seventh solo album and entered the Australian charts at #2 in December 1993. It went on to garner triple-platinum sales, spending eight weeks in the Top 10 and four months in the Top 50.
Flesh and Wood featured duets with the likes of Joe Cocker, Diesel, Ross Wilson, Don Walker, The Badloves and Archie Roach, with four singles released from the album: The Weight, a Top 10 hit, followed by You Can't Make Love Without A Soul, Still Got A Long Way To Go and It Will Be Alright.
Tickets to the "Hell of a Time" tour go on sale at 10am local times on Monday, February 19 from www.jimmybarnes.com/tour-dates/
Sunday, March 31, Bluesfest Byron Bay, NSW, 30th Anniversary Flesh and Wood show
RHST Saturday, 6 April Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
RHST Saturday, 13 April Country Club Lawns, Launceston TAS
RHST Saturday, 27 April Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC
Wednesday, 12 June Regal Theatre, Perth WA
Thursday, 13 June Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Monday, 17 June Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Tuesday, 18 June West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Thursday, 20 June Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC
Saturday, 29 June Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Thursday, 4 July Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA
Friday. 5 July Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tuesday, 6 August The Art House, Wyong NSW
Thursday, 8 August Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Wednesday, 14 August Anita's Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Friday, 16 August Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Sunday, 18 August Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW
Jimmy will also be appearing at Stranded in the Maldives Sunday September 1 to Thursday September 11 2024. Stranded in the Maldives with Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley and Mahalia Barnes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.